Monday snowstorm to deliver heaviest blow in counties north of Madison area. See how much will fall and where

In Madison on Monday, look for snow before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 5 pm., then rain after 5 p.m., with a high near 36 and southeast winds around 10 miles per hour, with daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, look for rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance for snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, with less than a half-inch of additional accumulation, as the low falls to around 23 and southeast winds blow at 10 to 15 mph, turning out of the northwest after midnight and gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service lists no chances for precipitation Tuesday through Sunday, with more frigid cold at mid-week and then a strong warming trend for the weekend.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Tuesday, sunny Wednesday through Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 29, 17, 17, 32, 40 and 41, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 4, 3 below, 4, 23 and 25.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing Monday morning and then changing to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon that ends at night, with 3 to 5 inches of snow north of the Madison area, 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area, and less than an inch south and east, followed by quiet weather.