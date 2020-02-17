Monday snowstorm to deliver heaviest blow in counties north of Madison area. See how much will fall and where

Next 12 Hours
A snowstorm Monday will deliver its heaviest blow in counties north of Dane County, with winter weather advisories in effect there, while less will fall to the south, according to forecasters.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for roughly the western half of the line of counties north of Dane County from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, and for the eastern half from noon to midnight.
The snow began moving into western Wisconsin around daybreak and will spread eastward, exiting the state from west to east late in the day, the National Weather Service said.
Far southern Wisconsin will get little to no snow and more rain due to temperatures being above freezing for all or much of the storm’s duration.
Predicted snow totals include 4 to 6 inches for Wisconsin Dells, Tomah, Richland Center and Viroqua; 3 to 5 inches in Portage; 3 to 4 inches in La Crosse and Green Bay; 1 to 3 inches in Madison; up to 1.5 inches in Eau Claire; up to an inch in Janesville; and up to a half-inch in Racine and Dubuque, Iowa.
The snow, mixed precipitation and rain will lead to potentially dangerous travel conditions, authorities warned.
For the latest state road conditions, call 511, go to the 511 app, or the 511 website.
In Madison on Monday, look for snow before noon, then rain and snow between noon and 5 pm., then rain after 5 p.m., with a high near 36 and southeast winds around 10 miles per hour, with daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, look for rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance for snow between 10 p.m. and midnight, with less than a half-inch of additional accumulation, as the low falls to around 23 and southeast winds blow at 10 to 15 mph, turning out of the northwest after midnight and gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service lists no chances for precipitation Tuesday through Sunday, with more frigid cold at mid-week and then a strong warming trend for the weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Tuesday, sunny Wednesday through Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 29, 17, 17, 32, 40 and 41, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 4, 3 below, 4, 23 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing Monday morning and then changing to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon that ends at night, with 3 to 5 inches of snow north of the Madison area, 1 to 3 inches in the Madison area, and less than an inch south and east, followed by quiet weather.
Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 35, 30, 18, 17, 33, 39 and 39, and overnight lows around 23, 4, 3 below, 8, 19 and 25.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 34 at 3:18 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 57 for Feb. 16, set in 1981.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 11 at 7:19 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Feb. 16, set in 1885 and 1936.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.48 inches, 0.28 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.74 inches, 0.01 inches above normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.22 inches, 0.23 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 16 is 1.28 inches in 1911.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at 8.1 inches, 1.8 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 29.8 inches, 2.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.5 inches, 8.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 16 is 6.1 inches in 2006.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.
Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08