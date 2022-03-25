Moderate to heavy snow, wind gusts expected for south central Wisconsin Friday evening

Forecasters are predicting quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and a drop in sudden visibility this afternoon and into the evening, especially until 7 p.m.
A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for most of south central Wisconsin, including Madison. Gusty west winds up to 20 to 25 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible, especially within scattered snow showers.
"Reduce speed in snow showers," the weather service said, adding that motorists should turn on their headlights this afternoon, as the reduction in visibility will extend less than one mile. "High profile vehicles should travel with caution."
Heading into the evening, scattered snow showers remain possible between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Forecasters additionally predict a low of 22 degrees, as well as a 70% chance of precipitation. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
On Saturday, conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny with a high near 34 degrees. Wind gusts between 20-30 miles per hour can be anticipated.
