Madison might get another round of mixed precipitation Thursday night, but the rest of the week looks good, with sun and above normal temperatures.
The National Weather Service said rain and snow is possible Thursday night, but little snow accumulation is expected.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Patchy fog between midnight and 5 a.m., low around 27.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m., then rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., low around 30.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 39.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 27.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 41.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 29.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 41.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 24.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 35.