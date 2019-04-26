A blizzard might dampen spirits, but it won’t scuttle any of downtown Madison’s oldest spring traditions.

The unsanctioned drinking event known as the Mifflin Street Block Party and the Crazylegs Classic 8K race are both scheduled to take place Saturday — along with the weekly Dane County Farmers' Market — despite a winter weather watch and the potential for up to 9 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southern Wisconsin, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Madison area.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 7 inches is expected south of Interstate 90, with higher totals possible in some areas. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are expected to make for treacherous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to start in the Madison area during the mid-morning hours and continue through the early evening. Snowfall rates during the afternoon could reach 1 inch per hour, with warm pavement temperatures resulting in a rapid slushy accumulation.

The weather might deter some of the nearly 11,000 runners registered for the 38th Crazylegs, said race director Ryan Richards. But it wouldn’t be the first race run in the snow.

About 6,000 runners toed the line as snow began falling on April 30, 1994, when Madison got a record 7.3 inches of snow. Some said that wasn’t as bad as the rain, sleet and wind of 1988.

“We’ve had almost every single type of weather,” Richards said.

Now in its 50th year, the Mfflin Street Block Party can draw up to 20,000 revelers from the UW-Madison and far beyond looking to celebrate spring with adult beverages.

Alderman Mike Verveer, who’s attended each of the last 24 parties, said he expects a low turnout this year — which could be good news for city workers tasked with patrolling the event.

“Mother nature is the number one influencer of what the turnout is like,” he said. “From a public safety perspective, I’d say the dismal weather forecast is for the best.”

While the weather "presents some unique challenges," Madison Police Department spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said the department will staff the events as they have in years past.

Snow won’t cancel the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square, which opens at 6:15 a.m., but it might limit the pickings later in the day.

Manager Sarah Elliott said there should be a good selection of ramps and radishes, as well as the first asparagus of the season. But she encouraged shoppers to come early as vendors aren’t required to stay till the end.

“We are rain, shine or snow, as the case may be,” Elliott said. “I have a pile of winter clothes laid out.”