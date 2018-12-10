The weather in south-central Wisconsin should be getting back to normal this week after a long cold spell, except for a lack of snow.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s Monday through Thursday, then climb to the low 40s Friday through Sunday.
The National Weather Service said some areas of dense fog and dense freezing fog could cause a few slippery spots in parts of Rock and Walworth counties Monday morning, but conditions should improve by 9 a.m.
Sunshine is forecast once the fog dissipates, with a high of 32.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said we should see partly sunny skies and a high of 32 on Tuesday, but there's a chance for mixed precipitation on Wednesday.
The Weather Service pegs our chances at 50 percent for a chance of snow after 7 a.m. Wednesday then mixing with rain after 3 p.m., with a high of 36.
Rain, snow and freezing rain are possible Wednesday night before switching to snow after midnight. No accumulation is forecast.
Thursday should be cloudy and 37, then Friday should be mostly cloudy and 40.
There's a slight chance for rain and snow Thursday night.
Brown said we can expect clouds and 40 on Friday, partly sunny skies and 41 on Saturday and mostly sunny skies and 42 on Sunday.
It could be a little cooler next Monday with a high of 35 under partly sunny skies.
Sunday's high of 27 was 5 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 33 for Dec. 9, set in 1946.
The low of 13 was 5 degrees below normal and 35 degrees below the record low of 22 below for the date, set in 1876.
No precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the December and meteorological winter (December through February) totals at 0.65 inches, 0.02 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Dec. 9 was 0.73 inches in 1879.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 49.19 inches of precipitation, 15.82 inches above normal.
The snowfall totals stayed at 0.6 inches for December and the winter, 3.1 inches below normal.
Since the start of snow season July 1, Madison has received 4.0 inches of snow, 3.8 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Dec. 9 was 7.0 inches in 2009.