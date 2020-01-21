Milder weather will bring return of chances for snow, mixed precipitation for southern Wisconsin

The Weather Service said there’s a 70% chance Wednesday night for snow, with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch; a 40% chance Thursday for snow before 1 p.m., rain and snow from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 70% Thursday night for snow, with possible accumulation of around and inch; 60% Friday for snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow, with possible precipitation totaling less than a tenth of an inch; 50% Friday night for rain and snow before 9 p.m., then snow; and 20% Saturday for snow before noon, rain and snow from noon to 5 p.m., then snow.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday through Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 34, 35, 35, 36 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 30, 31, 30, 26 and 28.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing later Wednesday, and a light rain/snow mix Wednesday night through Friday.

Tsaparis said highs should be near 25, 33, 35, 36, 36, 38 and 38, and lows around 17, 30, 30 29, 24, 25 and 28.

Monday’s high in Madison was 25 at 3:29 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.