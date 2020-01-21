Milder weather will bring return of chances for snow, mixed precipitation for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Milder weather after a frigid start to the week will bring a return of snow and mixed precipitation chances for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
No major storms are headed for the area, but some precipitation is possible to likely from Wednesday through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
The storm system will bring wintry precipitation and travel problems over a broad area Wednesday night to Friday, with a swath of snow extending from parts of northeastern Kansas across Wisconsin to northern Michigan, AccuWeather said.
Cities that have the potential to receive up to a few inches of snow or a combination of rain and snow include Kansas City, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; Madison; Minneapolis and perhaps Chicago.
But the accumulation isn’t expected to come all at once and won’t be significant.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 25 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 20, Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for snow after noon under mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and south winds around 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 70% chance Wednesday night for snow, with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch; a 40% chance Thursday for snow before 1 p.m., rain and snow from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 70% Thursday night for snow, with possible accumulation of around and inch; 60% Friday for snow before 10 a.m., then rain and snow, with possible precipitation totaling less than a tenth of an inch; 50% Friday night for rain and snow before 9 p.m., then snow; and 20% Saturday for snow before noon, rain and snow from noon to 5 p.m., then snow.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday through Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 34, 35, 35, 36 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 30, 31, 30, 26 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing later Wednesday, and a light rain/snow mix Wednesday night through Friday.
Tsaparis said highs should be near 25, 33, 35, 36, 36, 38 and 38, and lows around 17, 30, 30 29, 24, 25 and 28.
Monday’s high in Madison was 25 at 3:29 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.
Monday’s low in Madison was 4 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 20, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.16 inches, 0.36 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 20 is 1.11 inches, set in 1898.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s January and 2020 snow total at 12.5 inches, 4.2 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.4 inches, 6.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 31.1 inches, 5.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 20 is 9.4 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
