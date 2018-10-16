It should be a little warmer in Madison on Tuesday compared to Monday, when the high barely made it above the average low temperature.
Forecasters are calling for a high of 53 on Tuesday under sunny skies, a good 10-degree jump from the high of 43 on Monday.
Temperatures are on a roller coaster this week, with the high dropping down to 46 on Wednesday, then back up to 54 on Thursday and 59 on Friday, before going back to the 40s for the weekend.
The National Weather Service said skies should be mostly sunny every day through Thursday with clear skies at night, before the next chance for rain comes on Friday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see scattered light morning showers on Friday, but otherwise the day should be partly sunny and breezy.
It should be a little cooler on Saturday for the Badgers football game against Illinois with the high reaching 50 and a slight chance for a shower in the early afternoon.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 44, then sunshine starts the work week with a high of 55.
Borremans is forecasting sunshine and 56 next Tuesday.
Monday's high of 43 was 16 degrees below normal and 43 degrees below the record high of 86 for Oct. 15, set in 1947.
The low of 32 was 7 degrees below normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 23 for the date, set in 1876.
A hundredth of an inch of precipitation fell at the airport, bringing the October total up to 4.82 inches, 3.67 inches above normal.
The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on Oct. 15 was 1.67 inches in 2016.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.28 inches of precipitation, 6.00 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.31 inches of precipitation, 17.21 inches above normal.