Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening

There are signs pointing toward cold air outbreaks during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next week, rising to the mid-30s by the middle of next week, with no storms predicted.

But arctic air could be headed our way during the third week of January thanks to a weakening of the polar vortex — as many learned during other brutal outbreaks of brutal cold in recent years, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that, AccuWeather said.

"Just prior to the end of December and ongoing now through Jan. 6, there has been a surge in temperatures in the stratosphere above the Arctic Circle," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

That surge could lead to a weakening of the polar vortex around 10-14 days later, allowing frigid arctic air to escape and move south to the mid-latitudes such as the U.S.