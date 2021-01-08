Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening

Next 12 Hours
There are signs pointing toward cold air outbreaks during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next week, rising to the mid-30s by the middle of next week, with no storms predicted.
But arctic air could be headed our way during the third week of January thanks to a weakening of the polar vortex — as many learned during other brutal outbreaks of brutal cold in recent years, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that, AccuWeather said.
"Just prior to the end of December and ongoing now through Jan. 6, there has been a surge in temperatures in the stratosphere above the Arctic Circle," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
That surge could lead to a weakening of the polar vortex around 10-14 days later, allowing frigid arctic air to escape and move south to the mid-latitudes such as the U.S.
"The first push of arctic air seems likely to begin later during the second week to early in the third week of January from part of western Canada and the U.S. Rockies," Pastelok said. "The ongoing active storm track in the southern U.S. will then help to pull the colder air through the Midwest and into the East in the wake of the storms. After the first surge of arctic air, there are likely to be additional waves of cold air that spread from the Central states to the Eastern states during the latter part of January and into early February.”
Temperatures have ranged from 3-6 degrees above average over much of the Plains and Midwest since Dec. 1, but could tumble far below average, AccuWeather said.
For now, though, the quiet and seasonable weather is predicted to continue for southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track forecasts for the next week. The only chance for precipitation is a possible light mix Thursday listed by 27 Storm Track.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be cloudy Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday through Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 29, 27, 29, 29, 30, 34 and 36, and lows Friday night through Wednesday night around 21, 19, 14, 19, 18 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts highs for Madison Friday through Thursday near 29, 28, 28, 32, 29, 36 and 24, and overnight lows around 16, 17, 18, 19, 19 and 26.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 29 at 11:04 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 50 for Jan. 7, set in 2008.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 21 at 3:47 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 50 degrees above the record low of 29 below for Jan. 7, set in 1887.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.04 inches, 0.25 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.17 inches, 0.86 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 7 is 1.1 inches, set in 2019.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s January and 2021 snow total at 1.1 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 14.6 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.9 inches, 3.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 7 is 7 inches, set in 1913.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.
