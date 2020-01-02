Mild weather puts damper on winter fun for some Madisonians

“It seems each year our season gets shorter and shorter,” she said.

The average monthly temperature in the Madison area for December is 33 degrees, the National Weather Service said. This month’s average has been 38.3 degrees.

The high in December 2019 occurred on Christmas Day at 55 degrees. And while that temperature didn’t set a record monthly high — that distinction goes to 2001 when one December day the thermometer hit 68 degrees — temperatures during the last weekend of 2019 hung in the 40s and mid-50s, breaking a record and tying another for Dec. 29.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Owners of area ski resorts and recreation businesses said sales haven’t been affected.

Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb has lots of snow left from when the weather was colder earlier this season, said owner and general manager Nathan McGree.

About 50% of the ski routes are open, he said. And a new, 4,000-square-foot snow-tubing facility will open next week if the weather is cold enough.

The number of visitors so far this season at Cascade Mountain near Portage is on par with previous years, but the cold temperatures in the forecast will help “a ton,” said marketing director Evan Walz.