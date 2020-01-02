Mild weather puts damper on winter fun for some Madisonians

Warmer-than-usual temperatures and below-average snowfall have put a damper on outdoor fun for some Madisonians.
“It’s definitely a challenge to be a Nordic skier in southern Wisconsin,” said Mike Ivey, a member of the Madison Nordic Ski Club, a group for area cross-country skiers. “This year has been extra frustrating.”
Cross-country skiers need at least four or five inches to build up a base of snow to ski on. The Madison area usually accumulates enough by Christmas, but that hasn’t happened this year, Ivey said.
The National Weather Service recorded 2.9 inches of snowfall as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. That’s down from a monthly average of 3.6 inches in this area, according to the National Weather Service.
“People have sort of gotten used to disappointment with the weather,” he said. “Not just this year, but with the long-term implications of climate change.”
All of the city’s trails for cross-country skiing are closed, except for Elver Park, where machine-made snow blankets a 1-kilometer cross-country ski loop and a sledding hill.
None of the city’s ice rinks have opened, though that’s not out of the ordinary, said city parks division spokeswoman Ann Shea. Last year, the Elver ice rink opened Jan. 11. Other city trails opened shortly after New Year’s Day and then closed after the snow melted away before re-opening in late January.
“It seems each year our season gets shorter and shorter,” she said.
The average monthly temperature in the Madison area for December is 33 degrees, the National Weather Service said. This month’s average has been 38.3 degrees.
The high in December 2019 occurred on Christmas Day at 55 degrees. And while that temperature didn’t set a record monthly high — that distinction goes to 2001 when one December day the thermometer hit 68 degrees — temperatures during the last weekend of 2019 hung in the 40s and mid-50s, breaking a record and tying another for Dec. 29.
Owners of area ski resorts and recreation businesses said sales haven’t been affected.
Tyrol Basin near Mount Horeb has lots of snow left from when the weather was colder earlier this season, said owner and general manager Nathan McGree.
About 50% of the ski routes are open, he said. And a new, 4,000-square-foot snow-tubing facility will open next week if the weather is cold enough.
The number of visitors so far this season at Cascade Mountain near Portage is on par with previous years, but the cold temperatures in the forecast will help “a ton,” said marketing director Evan Walz.
The recent rain drew down a bit of the snow base, but all 47 runs are open and so is snow tubing. And the warmer days haven’t necessarily been bad for business.
“With the warm weather, as far as customers go, who doesn’t love skiing when you don’t have to bundle up a ton?” he asked.
Brady Judd, store manager of Fontana Sports, said ski sales are comparable to previous years. That’s either out of optimism that snow will soon arrive in the Madison area or because customers traveled to a snowy destination over the holidays.
Dave Newman, president of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, said it would be unusual if there were enough snow in the Madison area for snowmobiles this time of year. Even in central Wisconsin, where he lives, it would be atypical to have snowmobile trails open before Jan. 5.
“There’s a lot of winter left yet,” he said.