It will feel more like March than January to round out the first week of 2019 in Madison, with high temperatures pushing up to the 40s, forecasters say.
The warmer weather starts Thursday, with a sunny high of 35, then the sunshine continues into Sunday.
The National Weather Service said Friday should be sunny with a high near 42, and Saturday could see a high 20 degrees warmer than normal at 47, also under sunny skies.
Sunday should be partly sunny and a high near 40, the Weather Service said.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said precipitation moves in Sunday night, with rain and snow into early Monday morning.
Monday should be mild but rainy, with a high of 43.
Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s.
Borremans is forecasting a return to the 40s Wednesday and next Thursday, with highs of 43 and 47, both days under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday's high of 27 was normal for Jan. 2 and 26 degrees below the record high of 53, set in 1897.
The low of 19 was 7 degrees above normal and 41 degrees above the record low of 22 below, set in 1879.
Precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) totaled 0.03 inches at the airport, the first official precipitation total of 2019.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 2 was 1.74 inches in 1876.
For the meteorological winter (December through February), Madison has received 2.13 inches of precipitation, 0.31 inches above normal.
The precipitation came down as 0.4 inches of snow.
The record snowfall on Jan. 2 was 10.2 inches in 1999.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 6.3 inches of snow, 8.0 inches below normal for winter.
Since the start of snow season on July 1, Madison has received 9.7 inches of snow, 8.7 inches below normal.
The snow depth in Madison officially is at 3.0 inches.