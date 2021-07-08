Mid-summer cool stretch on tap for southern Wisconsin with highs in 70s into next week

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see a cool stretch in mid-summer, with highs not getting out of the 70s Tuesday, according to forecasters.
After a rainy Wednesday, Thursday in Madison should be cloudy, with a high near 70 and north winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, Friday’s forecast features a 10% chances for sprinkles and showers after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and southeast winds developing at around 5 mph in the afternoon.
There’s a 30% chance for showers Friday night through Saturday night, with lows around 58 and 61 sandwiching a high near 76 under partly sunny skies, and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or thunderstorms 30% Sunday, 40% Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, 30% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 50% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 75, 76, 82 and 84, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 62, 64 and 67.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers possible Friday, mainly west of Madison; a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday, especially south of Madison; a chance for showers Monday; and a storm possible later on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 70, 75, 76, 75, 78, 82 and 83, and overnight lows around 56, 59, 60, 62, 62 and 65.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 73 at 2:13 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 102 for July 7, set in 1936.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 60 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 15 degrees above the record low of 45 for July 7, set in 1997.
Officially, 0.25 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 0.25 inches, 0.83 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 4.85 inches, 1.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 12.03 inches, 7.46 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 7 is 2.51 inches in 1879.