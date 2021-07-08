Mid-summer cool stretch on tap for southern Wisconsin with highs in 70s into next week

Southern Wisconsin will see a cool stretch in mid-summer, with highs not getting out of the 70s Tuesday, according to forecasters.

After a rainy Wednesday, Thursday in Madison should be cloudy, with a high near 70 and north winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 56, Friday’s forecast features a 10% chances for sprinkles and showers after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 75 and southeast winds developing at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance for showers Friday night through Saturday night, with lows around 58 and 61 sandwiching a high near 76 under partly sunny skies, and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or thunderstorms 30% Sunday, 40% Sunday night, 50% Monday and Monday night, 30% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 50% Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 75, 76, 82 and 84, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 62, 64 and 67.