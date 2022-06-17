 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEVERE WEATHER | 70-MPH GUSTS

MGE says all customers should have power restored

East Johnson Street tree

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a storm knocked a large tree across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed power lines and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street to avoid the danger.

 LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Gas and Electric said Thursday night that all customers who lost power due to powerful storms Monday and Wednesday should have power restored by Friday morning.

Monday's storm initially left about 25,000 without power, the company said, and more storms moved through the Madison area Wednesday night, knocking out power to more customers and temporarily halting MGE’s restoration efforts, but work resumed after the storms moved out, MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said in a statement.

There were about 100 incidents remaining, down from more than 280 on Monday, Freiman said Thursday.

More mutual assistance crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota arrived Thursday to help address the remaining outages, Freiman said.

MGE customers can check the company’s outage map and outage information page for updates.

On Wednesday, Freiman said MGE has not seen damage this significant for more than 30 years and the number of separate incidents is “extremely rare” for the company.

“The biggest challenges continue to be the high volume of downed lines, the large number of separate outage incidents and additional new outages that are the result of weakened trees and branches falling on power lines,” she said.

Local Weather

