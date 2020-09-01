Meteorological fall starts on the cool side for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meteorological fall will start on the cool side for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the low 70s, a few degrees below normal, according to forecasters.

Meteorological fall is September, October and November, though the fall equinox isn’t until Sept. 22.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening toward the Illinois border, the National Weather Service.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 73, and east winds developing around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance for showers overnight, mainly before 11 p.m., as the low falls to around 57.

Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 80 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 60, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 76 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms returns at 20% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday through Monday.