Meteorological fall starts on the cool side for southern Wisconsin

Meteorological fall starts on the cool side for southern Wisconsin

Meteorological fall will start on the cool side for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the low 70s, a few degrees below normal, according to forecasters.

Meteorological fall is September, October and November, though the fall equinox isn’t until Sept. 22.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening toward the Illinois border, the National Weather Service.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 73, and east winds developing around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance for showers overnight, mainly before 11 p.m., as the low falls to around 57.

Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 80 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 60, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 76 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms returns at 20% Saturday night, and 30% Sunday through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday with highs near 75, 79, 77 and 66, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 50, 54, 60 and 52.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers developing Tuesday afternoon, a few showers overnight, a few storms possible Sunday, and isolated showers possible Monday, with highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday near 72, 80, 78, 75, 80, 74 and 67, and overnight lows around 54, 62, 53, 56, 60 and 51.

Monday’s high in Madison was 74 at 11:07 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 100 for Aug. 31, set in 1953.

Monday’s low in Madison was 53 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 31, set in 1967.

Officially, 0.76 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s August final total to 2.88 inches, 1.39 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 15.54 inches, 2.55 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 29.15 inches, 4.33 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 31 is 1.59 inches in 1989.

