A potent storm system heading toward Wisconsin could bring just about every kind of precipitation with it, from rain to freezing rain and snow, starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday.
Forecasters are looking at between 1 to 4 inches of snow from the system all weekend, mainly north of a line from Lone Rock to Portage to Ripon, as well as up to an inch of rain on Saturday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said we could see a rain/snow mix over counties north of Madison on Saturday, with the mix spreading across the region Saturday night into Sunday.
"Temperatures are expected to stay above freezing most of the weekend, so slipperiness on roads should be minimal," Brown said.
Roads could be slick Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said, due to a brief period of light freezing rain, but temperatures warming to above freezing by mid- to late morning should get rid of any slick spots.
Before the storm hits, the weather should be OK in Madison on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high approaching 40.
Friday night should be dry, before rain and snow move in by 7 a.m, changing to all rain by 10 a.m.
Wind gusts could reach 30 mph both Saturday and Saturday night.
The forecast high of 39 on Saturday will only drop off to 36 overnight, keeping precipitation on the rainy side instead of snow.
Sunday's high is expected to reach 37, with rain getting mixed with snow, before changing to all snow Sunday night.
The Weather Service said less than a half-inch of snow is expected in Madison Sunday night.
The upcoming week should be fairly dry but cold, with slight chances of snow Monday morning and again on Thursday. Monday's high of 32 could be the warmest of the week, with the rest of the days only getting to the upper 20s.
Thursday's high of 32 was 5 degrees below normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 29, set in 1998.
The low of 23 was 1 degree above normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 11 below for the date, set in 1875.
A tenth of an inch of snow at the airport only amounted to a trace of precipitation (rain plus melted snow), so the November total stayed at 1.69 inches, 0.62 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Nov. 29 was 0.67 inches in 1975.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, 12.51 inches of precipitation has fallen, 4.67 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 48.54 inches of precipitation, 15.88 inches above normal.
The tenth of an inch of snow on Thursday brought the month's total up to 3.4 inches, which is the normal amount through Nov. 29.
The 3.4 inches is also the fall total and the snow season (since July 1) total.
The record snowfall on Nov. 29 was 6.0 inches in 1991.