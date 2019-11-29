Another big storm system will deliver rain, sleet and snow to southern Wisconsin this weekend, and the second big snowstorm in a week to northern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Saturday’s Wisconsin Badgers-Minnesota Gophers football game in Minneapolis, which starts at 2:30 p.m., will be played in the middle of the major storm, according to forecasters.
A winter storm warning is in effect Friday night through Sunday morning for areas along and north of a line from Ladysmith to Rice Lake to St. Cloud, Minnesota to Morris, Minnesota, with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected and east winds at 30 to miles per hour.
A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just to the south along a line from Eau Claire through Menomonie to the Twin Cities and Hutchinson and Canby Minnesota. The National Weather Service forecast features a few inches of snow Friday night and a few more inches Saturday night, with a possible transition to a wintry mix or rain during the day Saturday.
La Crosse is predicted to see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday. A few inches of wet, heavy snow is expected, mainly north of Interstate 90, with the potential for some ice accumulation.
Madison and the rest of southern Wisconsin is forecast to see a mix of rain, snow, and sleet Friday night through Sunday, with all rain during the day on Saturday, the Weather Service said.
The large storm system at the end of the busy Thanksgiving travel period comes on the heels of a big system that caused traveling woes at the start of the period.
The troublesome combination of heavy rain, ice, snow and strong winds will hamper millions of travelers making their way home from their Thanksgiving destinations this weekend as the large storm system slowly navigates its way across the central U.S., AccuWeather reported.
About 1 to 2 feet of snow is forecast to fall from northeastern Wyoming to southeastern Montana, southern North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota, as well as northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, AccuWeather said, adding that 36 inches could fall in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
The wintry conditions will impact a 1,000-mile stretch along Interstates 90 and 94 alone, with blizzard conditions possible.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a chance for freezing drizzle before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of drizzle, with cloudy skies, a high near 36 and east winds around 5 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for precipitation in the form of rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then rain after 5 a.m., with new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible, a low around 33 and east winds at 10 to 15 mph.
A quarter- to half-inch of rain is possible Saturday, with a high near 38 and east winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and again Saturday night, as the low falls to around 35.
The chance for precipitation is 80% on Sunday, with rain and snow becoming all snow after 5 p.m., possibly accumulating to a half-inch, a high near 36 and north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
There’s a 40% chance for snow Sunday night, as the low falls to around 24, with north winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said quiet conditions will follow the big storm system, with no precipitation chances Monday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 34, 38, 38 and 37, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 25, 26 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered flurries and freezing drizzle Friday, a mix to rain developing Friday evening and continuing overnight, scattered rain showers Saturday, scattered mixed precipitation Saturday evening and overnight, light mixed precipitation changing to light snow on Sunday, then quiet weather, with a chance for rain late Thursday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 33 at 3:40 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 62 for Nov. 28, set in 1998.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 29 at 5:58 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 43 degrees above the record low of 14 below for Nov. 28, set in 1887.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.27 inches, 0.04 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 14.91 inches of precipitation, 7.15 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.5 inches of precipitation, 11.92 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 28 is 1.02 inches in 1987.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s November total stayed at 7.6 inches, 4.5 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.7 inches, 12.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 28 is 5.4 inches in 1911.