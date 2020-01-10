Menace of powerful 2-wave snowstorm grows for southern and eastern Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

More than 30 million people — including those major metro areas such as Dallas, Houston, New Orleans and Nashville — could be affected by potentially damaging storms that may produce strong winds, hail and even tornadoes, AccuWeather said.

Tornado outbreaks in the month of January are not unheard of, with 455 touching down during January from 2010 to 2019 in the U.S., according to an analysis of data compiled by the Storm Prediction Center.

In Madison on Friday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 36 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Overnight, snow will fall mainly before 4 a.m., with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches as the low falls to around 20, and north winds gust to 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

The snow will fall mainly after noon and before midnight on Saturday, with 1 to 3 inches possible during the day and 1 to 2 inches at night, a high near 24 and low around 12, with northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 35 mph during the day and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph before decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.