Melting to continue for southern Wisconsin with highs in 30s and 40s over next week

Melting of the hefty snowpack will continue for southern Wisconsin with highs in the 30s and 40s predicted over the next week

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 46, the first time the city had cracked 40 since it was 52 on Dec. 23, and look for slightly cooler but still above freezing temperatures, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 40 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 18, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 16, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 37 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 30% Friday night for snow after 7 p.m., mixing with freezing rain after 4 a.m.; 30% Saturday for snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m.; 20% Sunday and Sunday night for rain and snow after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m.; and 20& for rain and snow Tuesday.