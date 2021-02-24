Melting to continue for southern Wisconsin with highs in 30s and 40s over next week

Next 12 Hours
Melting of the hefty snowpack will continue for southern Wisconsin with highs in the 30s and 40s predicted over the next week
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 46, the first time the city had cracked 40 since it was 52 on Dec. 23, and look for slightly cooler but still above freezing temperatures, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, with a high near 40 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 18, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 16, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 37 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 30% Friday night for snow after 7 p.m., mixing with freezing rain after 4 a.m.; 30% Saturday for snow and freezing rain before 7 a.m.; 20% Sunday and Sunday night for rain and snow after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m.; and 20& for rain and snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 43, 37, 31 and 37, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 30, 26, 16 and 16.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix Friday evening and night, and a possible rain/snow mix on Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 40, 39, 39, 45, 40, 35 and 38, and overnight lows around 19, 16, 30, 30, 13 and 20.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 46 at 2:39 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 23, set in 1984.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 34 at 9:51 p.m., 16 degrees above the normal low and 54 degrees above the record low of 20 below for Feb. 23, set in 1873 and 1889.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.86 inches, 0.29 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.26 inches, 0.86 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 2.13 inches, 0.25 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 23 is 1.15 inches in 1977.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 10.4 inches, 1.5 inches above the normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 40.9 inches, 5.6 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 3.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 23 is 11.6 inches in 1994.
Madison’s official snow depth is 14 inches.
Photos: Remembering 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate