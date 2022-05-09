May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.