 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms hammer Ohio with heavy rain and snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics