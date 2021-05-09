This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and storms finally reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
