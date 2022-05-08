May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.