 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Actress Tawny Kitaen dies at 59

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics