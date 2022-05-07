 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

