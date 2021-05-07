This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. E…
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and storms finally reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday, according to forecasters.
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 6…
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.