 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billions of cicadas are about to emerge. Here's what to expect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics