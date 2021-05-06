 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

