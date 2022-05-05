May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.