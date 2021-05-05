May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.