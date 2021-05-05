 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics