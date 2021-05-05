This evening in Madison: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. E…
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and storms finally reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday, according to forecasters.
After highs in the low 60s on Friday for southern Wisconsin, highs will soar to the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, with some much-needed showers and thunderstorms to close the weekend, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 6…
The second 80-degree day of 2021 over the weekend could be followed by much-needed showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s…