May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.