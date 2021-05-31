Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin could see some strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and small hail the main risks, according to forecasters.
