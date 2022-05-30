 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

