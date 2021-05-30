 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

