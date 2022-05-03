 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

