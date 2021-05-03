Madison's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
