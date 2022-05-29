 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

