For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see some strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and small hail the main risks, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will se…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 …
More than an inch of much-needed rain may fall Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.
Welcome rain on the way for southern Wisconsin, with chilly temperatures that could include frost early Saturday
More than an inch of rain could fall by Friday evening across southern Wisconsin, accompanied by chilly highs barely cracking 50, according to forecasters.
Another cold day Friday, frost possible overnight, cool but nice holiday weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin
Highs Friday again will be around the normal lows for southern Wisconsin, and areas north and west of Madison are likely to see frost overnight, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…