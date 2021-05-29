 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

