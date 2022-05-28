Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
