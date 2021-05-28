 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pamela Brown on GOP touting 'back the blue' but blocking riot probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics