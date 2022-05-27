May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.