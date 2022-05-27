 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics