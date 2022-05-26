 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

