For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
