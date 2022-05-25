 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

