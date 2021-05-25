 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

