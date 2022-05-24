 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

