For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, according to forecasters.
Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
