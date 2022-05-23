 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

