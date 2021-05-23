For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
