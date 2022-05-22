 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

