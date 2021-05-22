May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.