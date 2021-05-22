 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'See how they run': Acosta on GOP reaction to January 6 commission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics