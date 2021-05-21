This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
