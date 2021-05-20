 Skip to main content
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

