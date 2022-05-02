This evening in Madison: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
